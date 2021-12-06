JoJo Siwa has said that Jenna Johnson helped "bring [her] out of her shell" when they competed together on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

The former 'Dance Mom's star, 18, and professional dancer Jenna, 27, made history as the first female pairing on the ABC ballroom show, eventually finishing as runners-up.

Following her success on the show, JoJo said: "I had no idea what it was going to do for me, personally. I feel like I'm just more self-aware and I feel like I'm more confident. I feel like I'm less scared of myself. She made me able to come out of my shell!"

JoJo - who came out as queer in February 2021 - then quipped that: "I came out once again! Second time around."

The Nickelodeon star also revealed that she misses competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' "so much", adding that it was just "such a good experience."

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I miss it so much, it's actually insane. I text Jenna every day about how much I miss it. I post everyday about how much I miss it. It was just such a good experience."

JoJo's mother Jesalynn, 46, was also quick to heap praise on her daughter's time on the reality TV show, noting that she was "proud" throughout the competition.

She said:[ "I was] unbelievably proud, every night. It was amazing "It's all new to me and I'm just embracing it with everything I can do. I just want JoJo to be happy and I want her to know that I love her unconditionally and I'm excited for it."