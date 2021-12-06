Vin Diesel reunited with Cody Walker to mark the eighth anniversary of his brother Paul's death.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star, 54, joined Paul's sibling Cody, 33, at the annual FuelFest music and automotive festival and took to Instagram to pay tribute to his 'Fast and Furious' co-star - whom he regarded as a brother - after he died in a car crash in 2013 aged 40.

In a live video, Vin said whilst putting his arm around Cody: "I'm here with my brother in FuelFest. It is an honour to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody."

The star - who was a very close friend of Paul and even nicknamed him Pablo - went on to gush about how "proud" he was of his late friend's brother.

He said: "I'm so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo is even more proud of him."

Cody then thanked everyone who attended the event, which he called a "huge deal."

He said: "Thank you all, for everybody that showed up, who showed so much support today. Thank you to my family for showing up in a big way. It's a huge deal."

The event took place just days after the eighth anniversary of Paul's death on November 30, and on that date, Vin also took to Instagram and revealed that his daughter Hania, 13, had been the maid of honour at 23-year-old Meadow's wedding in October.

He said: "It’s been eight years today (30.11.2013)… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that (sic) Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.(sic)"