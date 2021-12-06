Jennifer Lawrence was star struck by Ariana Grande because the singer is "so different".

The 31-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney - was in awe of the big name cast of her new movie, 'Don't Look Up', which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill but it was being on set with the 'thank u, next' hitmaker that left her lost for words.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, Meryl Streep is the actual greatest actor that has ever lived, and when you watch her in person it only confirms that.

"I think I was more starstruck to be around Ariana Grande. Because our worlds don't really collide with the musicians, and what she does is so different."

And Jennifer joked Ariana had inspired her to work on her own album.

She quipped: "I mean, I sound similar, don't get me wrong - better even. I'm coming out with something, you'll see."

When it comes to impending parenthood, the 'Joy' actress doesn't know what she's looking forward to most.

Asked what she's most excited about, she said: "I don't know! I'm just going to have to find out."

Jennifer previously admitted she "went full radio contest winner" when she met Ariana for the first time.

She gushed: "She can't make bad music.

"I've since reflected on my behaviour with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner.

"I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down.

"I've just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and make-up, and I was like, ‘Do you live here?' "

Director Adam McKay poked fun at Jennifer's fangirling ways towards Ariana.

He quipped: "She didn't like you."