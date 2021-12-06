Grimes appears to have slammed her former husband Elon Musk in a new break up song.

The 33-year-old singer - who was in a relationship with the billionaire SpaceX founder from 2018 until 2021 - has released a new song titled 'Player of Games', which seemingly alludes to her former partner.

In the song, she sings: "I’m in love with the greatest gamer, but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me" before going on to croon: "Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place."

Before making his first million at the age of 27, Musk was an avid creator of video games, with the entrepreneur claiming on Twitter that his tenure at Rocket Science Games was a "night job."

The loaded track comes just months after the pair - who have son X Æ A-Xii, 20 months, together - announced that they were "semi-separated" in September 2021 but insisted that things were still very civil between them.

Elon said at the time: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

And in October, the singer - whose real name is Claire Boucher - revealed the pair still live together.

Poking fun at recent news headlines after she was pictured reading Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto', Grimes explained she took the book out with her to "troll" the paparazzi who kept following her.

She wrote: "I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead

"Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it.

"Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented).

"Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!(sic)".