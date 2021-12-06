Jodie Kidd has got engaged.

The 43-year-old former model - who was previously married to David Blakeley for just four months in 2015 and Aidan Butler for 18 months until 2007 - was elated when Joseph Bates, 35, popped the question during a romantic break to Paris, France.

Sharing a photo of herself and Joseph kissing in front of the Arc de Triomphe, Jodie - whose stunning new diamond ring could be seen in the picture - wrote on Instagram: "I said Yes."

Joseph shared a photo of his own and wrote on his account: "I asked her, she said yes [smile and ring emojis] I love you @jodiekiddoffical (sic)"

Jodie's famous friends were quick to congratulate her.

Model Poppy Delevingne commented: "Woop woooooop!!! Best NEWS!!!!! Love you guys…! (sic)"

Broadcaster Sarah-Jane Mee wrote: "Yasssssss!!! So happy for you both! @josephedwardbates [heart eye emoji] (sic)"

And actress Anna Friel posted: "Ooohhhhhh how gorgeous for you. [eight heart emojis] congratulations. He is a lucky man.(sic)"

Jodie - who has 10-year-old son Indio with former partner Andrea Vianini - previously insisted her two previous marriages hadn't put her off the idea of tying the knot again in the future.

Asked if she'd like to marry Joseph, she previously said: "Who knows? We're very comfortable and happy and incredibly strong. Joe and Indie just adore each other.

"I haven't been put off marriage, but I should have been!

"My heart got trampled on a few times and I became more reserved and careful.

"But I'm still a hugger and I love to love."

And Jodie praised the former Royal Marine for bringing a "wonderful calm" to her "bonkers" life.

She added: "[It's going] really well - he's a fantastic rock.

"With his military background, he hasn't got any issues or ego.

"He brings a wonderful calm to my wonderfully bonkers life.

"We met years ago when I was raising money for a military charity and then I asked him to come to Dominica to help with the Hurricane Irma relief."