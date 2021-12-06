Lily Collins thinks Hollywood should always try to "do better" when it comes to diversity.

The 32-year-old star's Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' - in which she plays the lead role - was criticised for the narrow make-up of its cast in the first season but the actress has promised improvements have been made for the upcoming second season and she was proud to be involved with discussions on the subject.

She said: "If there’s ever an opportunity to do better, then do better and have more representation and inclusion. There were certain conversations we became a part of and I felt like it was definitely an opportunity to do better in season two."

The first season was nominated for two 'Golden Globe' awards while critically-acclaimed shows with diverse casts such as 'I May Destroy You' were snubbed from the shortlists, prompting a backlash, and Lily insisted she was more focused on the need for change than her own success.

She said: “It was definitely an interesting time for the world when those Golden Globe nominations came out.

“Honestly, my focus and my concern was more on the subject matter at hand and change that needed to be made, as opposed to how I fitted into all of that with the show.

“Yeah, it was definitely a lot. People said they were laughing and smiling for the first time in a long time. I was so proud of that.

“I did not expect it to all of a sudden be something that people were upset about.”

The second season of the comedy series is set to premiere on Netflix later this month and Lily is pleased it will shine the spotlight on other characters.

She told The Sun newspaper: "Now that we have seen these relationships built in season one, we get to dive into more of their backstories.

“You can imagine when you are not seeing Emily and her friend Mindy on screen, of course they have been like, ‘So tell me more about you.’ We just haven’t been able to see that because we only had 10 episodes.

“Now we have so much more, which is very exciting. I think the backstory is what I am excited for people to see most.

"We want to be invested in the characters, so knowing where they came from and where they are going to go is so important.

“Emily has yet to find all the qualities she’s looking for in a guy. There is that connection with Gabriel, but now she has Camille in that love triangle, so I think there’s still experiences and adventure to be had. She’s still finding herself.”