Freida Pinto thinks Hollywood is 'easier' for people of colour now

Freida Pinto thinks it would have been "easier" for her to be successful if she was starting her career now.

The 37-year-old actress - who got her big break in Danny Boyle's 2008 movie 'Slumdog Millionaire' - thinks there are more opportunities now for people of colour, but she isn't upset her "journey" has been different.

She reflected: “Maybe I could’ve done it differently. If I entered the industry now, with all the movies and TV shows that have opened the doors for people of colour it would be a lot easier for me. But I think not. No. The journey that I was on was exactly the journey I needed to be on.”

Freida praised 'Bridgerton' for helping change perceptions and doesn't think her new movie, 19th century rom-com 'Mr. Malcolm's List' would have been greenlit without the Netflix drama being so successful.

She told The Times' Saturday Review: “That took a long time to get off the ground because it seemed like a novel concept, casting everyone against type. But then Bridgerton happened and suddenly everyone thought, ‘Oh yeah! You can cast a non-white in the lead role of a period project!’ And that helped ours to get green-lit.”

And the actress admitted some of her early movies, such as playing a Palestinian in 'Miral' and an Iranian in 'Desert Dancer', would be deemed problematic now.

She said: "That shouldn’t have been allowed then, and it wouldn’t be allowed today. But back then there wasn’t a bigger name Palestinian actress to get 'Miral' off the ground, and it was only my second movie, I wasn’t going to be able to change the system by saying no, and it was my bread and butter.”

