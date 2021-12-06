Chris Noth "didn't know" Willie Garson was ill before he died.

The 67-year-old actor wishes he'd spent more time with his '...And Just Like That' co-star - who died of pancreatic cancer in September aged 57 - while they were filming the new 'Sex and the City' spin-off series and described his passing as "heartbreaking".

Asked if Chris new Willie was ill, he said: “No, most of us didn’t know. The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn’t really get a chance to talk to him.

"He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there’s nothing to say but that it’s heartbreaking."

And Chris - who reprises his role as John 'Mr. Big' Preston on the show - revealed the tragedy meant elements of the new series had to be rewritten because there had been a "really huge storyline" planned for Willie's character, Stanford Blatch.

He added: "It’s sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline. But he’ll be in it to the extent that he filmed. Oh God …”

Kim Cattrall won't be involved in the new show and though Chris doesn't understand why she didn't want to reprise her role as Samantha Jones, he also admitted he's baffled by her feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.

"I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”