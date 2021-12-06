Michelle Heaton feels "reborn".

The Liberty X singer - who has children Faith, nine, and AJ, seven, with husband Hugh Hanley - went to rehab in April to seek help for alcohol addiction and now she's been sober for seven months, she couldn't be feeling better.

She said: "I’m seven months clean and sober. I feel wonderful. It’s a little bit about being reborn. I’ve been experiencing things in a different way. Even down to sleeping, as they had to teach me at the Priory how to go to sleep at a regular time as I had no routine. But I feel great."

The 42-year-old star has some lasting health issues stemming from her addictions but she has finally found "peace" in her life.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: I still suffer with problems with my pancreas and have to take medication, but my liver is fully repaired and I’m really healthy. I enjoy food, and life is so much better. It’s clear, I’m not looking through a haze now. It didn’t happen overnight, but I can appreciate things.

"I used to hate the word 'content'. When Hugh used to use it I’d go mental, as I’d think it meant settling. I’d argue with him. Now I understand what content means - it’s serenity and having peace. I believe I’ve got that now."

And Michelle's husband couldn't be more "proud" of his wife's transformation.

He said: "I had a front-row seat to see someone self-destruct and then repair themselves. I’m super proud. The person she was entering this year and the person she is now as we come out of the year are just worlds apart."

The 'Just A Little' hitmaker's daughter has also proved to be an invaluable source of support and she's thankful they have been open with the youngster.

She said: "Because it’s all out there, she knows more than we would have chosen to tell her as a child. We talk openly – being mindful that she’s only nine – but we don’t shy away from what has happened and the reality of Mummy’s situation.

"She is my biggest cheerleader and my biggest bodyguard.

"If we’re in the supermarket, she’ll pull me away from the wine aisle. I’m in a good place, so that doesn’t bother or trigger me at all. The obsession has gone, but Faith’s obsession with keeping me well hasn’t and I don’t see it as a bad thing.

"I would hate for her to find out later in life what has happened."