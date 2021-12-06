John Legend is “excited” to begin his Las Vegas residency after taking inspiration from other musicians.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has unveiled plans for a 24-show ‘Love in Las Vegas’ stint at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Sin City and he can't wait to get started after watching Gwen Stefani perform her ‘Just A Girl’ residency - which wrapped last month - at the same venue.

He told Billboard: “We loved the show. I thought it was beautifully put together. The performance was amazing and Gwen was in top form. It was really inspiring to watch her do that and know that we could possibly be on that same stage. And I’m excited that we’ve sealed the deal with Caesars Entertainment.”

John - who has children Luna, five, and Miles, three, with wife Chrissy Teigen - is looking forward to bringing “love” to the city.

He said: “Some of my in-laws live in Las Vegas and we love spending family time there. But of course, we love to hang out and party and have a good time—we’ve seen some great shows there. We’ve had some great meals there. Vegas has so much to offer. And we want to be a special part of that.

"My music has always been a celebration of love. And that’s what we want to do with this concert. We just had the ‘Bigger Love’ tour. And we want to bring that love to Las Vegas. We’re going to celebrate the music, we’re going to celebrate love, celebrate the connection that people feel when they’re at my shows and how we feel with them.”

The ‘Ordinary People’ crooner is using the gig - which begins on April 22 and runs to October 29 - to mark the “amazing” 15thanniversary of his sophomore album ‘Once Again’, but as well as celebrating his past hits, he'll also be showing off new music.

He said: “This is the 15-year anniversary of Once Again, my second album. It’s amazing that we’ve had a sustained impact for this long. And it’s also weird when you meet new artists who say, ‘I grew up listening to you. “We’re so fortunate to be in a position where we’ve had longevity and people still want to hear what we have to offer. And I’m still making new music. I’m planning to put new music out next year, too. But I want to celebrate my whole career. I’m so grateful to have this many years to mine my repertoire of music.”