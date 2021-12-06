Doja Cat has released the 'first-ever' codable music video.

The 26-year-old singer - real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - has teamed up with non-profit organisation Girls Who Code - and released a version of her hit 'Woman' where viewers can use simple coding to customise things like Doja's nail polish colour and adjusting the skyline to match various cities, before getting gradually more complicated throughout the video.

The organisation wrote on Twitter: "HUGE NEWS: We just made the first ever codable music video with

@dojacat You can control the story using code. Go try it now at http://dojacode.com! #dojacode"

With the music video, the Girls Who Code organisation hopes that women who want to code can learn a new skill whilst listening to the popular track from her hit album 'Planet Her.'

CEO Tarika Barrett said: "We know firsthand that girls and young women are some of today's most powerful creators and change-makers. However, too few know that they can have a career in computer science, and that it can open up an entire future of possibility to nurturing their passions. Learning to code enables you to change the world around you. Most girls haven't heard of coding, but they are passionate about activism or dance or music. Our job is to show them the connection between learning to code and pursuing those interests. We had been working with Mojo Supermarket on this idea of a codable music video, and when they came to us and suggested Doja, we knew instantly she was a perfect fit."

Her feelings were echoed by Emily Berger, creative lead at creative agency Mojo Supermarket - who believes that the partnership with Doja could "make coding cool."

She is quoted by Muse by Clio as saying: "We want to get more girls to try coding. But there's a thousand other things that girls care about more than coding. And Doja Cat is like 999 of them. So, we were like, 'Can Doja make learning to code cool?' "