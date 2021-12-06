Sony could be gearing up to compete with the X-Box.

The tech giant - who own the PlayStation console, the rival to Microsoft's X-Box - are reportedly gearing up to release their own version of the Game Pass, a subscription service which allows players to access a cloud-based library of games.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier wrote on Twitter: "Sony is planning a new subscription service, code-named Spartacus, to take on Xbox Game Pass. It's being pitched as a three-tier service that will merge PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus. Highest tier could include PS1/PS2/PSP games."

After allegedly obtaining documents detailing the plans, Bloomberg reported: "The service, code-named Spartacus, will allow PlayStation owners to pay a monthly fee for access to a catalogue of modern and classic games, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak to the press about the plans. The offering will likely be available on the smash hit PlayStation 4, which has sold more than 116 million units, and its elusive successor, the PlayStation 5, which launched more than a year ago but is still difficult to buy due to supply chain issues."

Whilst the report did not include any details of potential pricing for the potential service, prices for the X-Box service currently start at $14.99/£7.99 per month.

However, while nothing is concrete about the service just yet, Jason did claim that it would be in a similar vein to PlayStation Plus, Sony's current subscription service which gives platers access to premium features - noting that unlike Game Pass, Sony aren't likely include "any big games" in Spartacus.

He said: "This new service, expected in the spring, will likely retain the PlayStation Plus branding. Don't expect Sony to include its big new games day one like Game Pass does, but the expectation is a stronger offering than PlayStation Now."