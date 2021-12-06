Halle Berry set her Razzie Award "on fire".

The 55-year-old actress won the Worst Actress gong at the parody awards ceremony for her performance in 'Catwoman' - which was released in 2004 - and Halle has now revealed what she did with her Razzie.

She shared: "I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously.

"If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we're somehow better than everybody else, but we're really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work … If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you're the worst actor there ever was? Probably not.

"You just got the p*** taken out on you that year by a group of people that can."

Halle won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'Monster's Ball'.

And she's compared that experience to being handed a Razzie.

She told Vanity Fair: "If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you're honouring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better.

"I always learned that if you can't be a good loser, then you don't deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire. That's what I did!"

Halle recently revealed that she'd actually love to direct 'Catwoman'.

The Hollywood star - who has made her directorial debut with 'Bruised' - said: "I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a redo on that."