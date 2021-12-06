Iggy Azalea has sent her love to "all the single parents this holiday season".

The 31-year-old rap star - who has Onyx, 19 months, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - has taken to Twitter to express her support for other single parents ahead of Christmas.

Iggy - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to pursue her music ambitions - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Sending love to all the single parents this holiday season.

"I know it’s stressful trying to make s*** perfect & sometimes this time of year comes with sadness about not having that traditional family unit -

but you got this & what you bring to the table is enough!!! [heart emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Iggy recently revealed that she's keen to "meet someone new".

The rap star took to Twitter to reveal her desire to find love, but she also joked that she doesn't "ever" want to leave her house.

Iggy - who has previously dated the likes of Nick Young and ASAP Rocky - quipped on Twitter: "I wanna meet someone new but I also don’t want to ever leave my house.

"It’s hard. Anyway. Still not leaving. (sic)"

The 'Work' hitmaker has also kept her Twitter followers up-to-date with her parenting struggles, revealing one of the challenges she recently faced.

In a series of tweets, she shared: "My son loves popsicles so much he tries to convince me to give him one 3-4 times a day. So. now I’m up at 2am… Putting frozen orange juice ones I made into popsicle wrappers I saved - so he thinks they are legit.

"F***** hell.

"I’ve become the “we can make it at home” mom (sic)"