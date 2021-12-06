Kristin Cavallari's kids don't care about her TV career.

The 34-year-old reality star has found fame through shows such as 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills', but her kids - Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, six - aren't keen to watch them.

She shared: "I think MTV played 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills' maybe two summers ago.

"I can’t remember exactly. They have seen, like, a couple of minutes, but they’re not like, ‘Hey, when do we get to watch your shows?’"

Kristin's kids all know that she's appeared on various TV shows over the years, but her career hasn't "really registered" with them.

She told Us Weekly: "They [don’t get] that they can sit down and watch a TV show with me on it.

"They used to watch when I would do all the hosting for awards shows. That was fun for them. I gave them a little shout-out one time. They loved that, but I think they don’t care."

Kristin divorced former NFL star Jay Cutler last year, and she recently admitted she hopes to tie the knot again in the future.

Despite this, the blonde beauty insisted she's not in any rush "whatsoever".

She said: "I’m really enjoying being alone right now. I’ve done the work I’ve needed to do for the past year and a half and I’m finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet."

Kristin - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2020 - revealed she isn't desperate to find a new boyfriend.

Asked if she'd been dating, she shared: "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though - I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend."