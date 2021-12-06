Florence Pugh fainted while getting her new nose ring.

The 25-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to discuss her experience of getting her septum pierced, revealing she fainted during the procedure.

Alongside some snaps of her new piercing, she wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint."

However, Florence's friend Zoe Lister-Jones quickly came to her rescue.

She added in her post: "Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS (sic)"

Florence also posted a warning on her Instagram message, noting that the photo of a needle through her nose "will make your stomach scream".

The Hollywood star previously revealed she's very cautious about what she puts on social media.

Florence also explained that she wants to show different sides to her life.

She said: "I don’t think I’m open about everything, I do have lines.

"I do think it’s important that you make a distinct point about what you’re willing to share and what you’re not. I think for me, I’m seeing more and more of Instagram becoming a place that is - I mean you can have pages that are genuine and honest, but I think for me, it’s always been important to show both sides of my life."

Florence acknowledged that her life isn't non-stop glamour.

She explained: "You know, there’s a very wonderful, exciting, glamorous side where I work with my team … and we make all of these amazing artistic choices and I go in fantastic dresses to fantastic places. And then there’s also another side, which is like, very normal. And I think sometimes that side gets forgotten."