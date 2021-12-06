John Legend and Chrissy Teigen don't exchange big Christmas gifts.

The 42-year-old musician and Chrissy, 36 - who have Luna, five, and Miles, three, together - prefer to exchange low-key gifts over Christmas.

John - who married the model in 2013 - told People: "We don't like to do much for each other because we have birthdays, we have Valentine's Day, we have our anniversary."

The loved-up couple actually prefer to donate gifts to less fortunate people throughout the holiday season.

He shared: "We figure we'll focus on everybody else and then for other occasions we'll focus on each other."

John and Chrissy live in Los Angeles - but they actually love to spend Christmas in New York City, where they revel in the festive atmosphere.

He said: "Even though we live in LA we love to get to the cold and come to the city and walk around, soak up all the energy and the lights and everything."

Meanwhile, John is "excited" to begin his Las Vegas residency after taking inspiration from other musicians.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker recently unveiled plans for a 24-show ‘Love in Las Vegas’ stint at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, and he can't wait to get started after watching Gwen Stefani perform her ‘Just A Girl’ residency - which wrapped last month - at the same venue.

He said: "We loved the show. I thought it was beautifully put together.

"The performance was amazing and Gwen was in top form. It was really inspiring to watch her do that and know that we could possibly be on that same stage. And I’m excited that we’ve sealed the deal with Caesars Entertainment."