Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots.

The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life.

Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I like things that are sexy and tasty. It’s going to be a party in every can."

The 'WAP' hitmaker developed the vanilla, caramel and mocha-flavoured Whipshots after changing her initial business plan.

Cardi said: "At one time I was planning to do margaritas, but this is more fun."

The rapper has also taken to Twitter to reveal the popularity of her new line.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Yesterday whipshots sold out in 3 seconds I’m so happy for this business venture! Make sure y’all get y’all’s today at 12pm. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi collaborated with Lizzo on their hit single 'Rumors' earlier this year, and the singer subsequently hailed the rap star as a game-changer for female artists.

Lizzo, 33, relished the experience of teaming up with Cardi, who worked as a stripper before finding fame and success in the music business.

Asked what she loves about the rapper, Lizzo explained: "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right.

"Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a ground breaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar."

Lizzo thinks the rapper has actually changed the landscape for female artists.

Lizzo said: "She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don't even think she realises she's doing it because it's just like, I'm trying to just be successful. I'm trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life.

"She just follows her heart. That's what I love about her."