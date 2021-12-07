Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been "leaning on each other" as they prepare for the arrival of their second child.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul and Travis, 30, are currently spending lots of time together and the rap star is trying his best to be as supportive as possible.

An insider told Us Weekly: "Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby.

"Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he’s spending even more time with Kylie as a family."

Kylie - who already has Stormi, three, with Travis - is "really enjoying this time with her family right now".

The source added: "Kylie truly loves nothing more than being at home, running her business and hanging out with Stormi."

Earlier this month, an insider claimed that Kylie was "nesting" at home as she awaits the arrival of her second child.

The brunette beauty has been relaxing at home and taking it easy as she nears her due date.

The source said at the time: "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

The insider also said that the rap star is equally as ready to become a dad again, adding that Travis and Kylie - who split in 2019, before reigniting their romance last year - have been “inseparable” over the course of her pregnancy.

The source added: "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."