Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his fight with Jake Paul due to injury.

The 22-year-old boxer - who appeared on the UK version of 'Love Island' in 2019 - was due to face the YouTube star in Florida on December 18, but he's withdrawn from the fight after breaking a rib and suffering a chest infection.

Tommy - who has frequently exchanged insults with Jake on social media over recent months - said in a statement: "I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib."

Jake, on the other hand, claimed his opponent was simply "scared" to face him in the ring.

Jake said: "It's official. He's pulled out of the fight due to a medical condition - who knows what's going on?

"I've fought with a broken nose, I've fought sick. He was scared."

Tommy previously promised to end Jake's career in their proposed fight.

He said: "I will end his boxing career. There is no more Jake Paul after we fight, that’s it."

The celebrity duo have been engaged in a heated war of words over recent months, and Tommy warned Jake that he stood no chance in the ring.

He explained: "Jake Paul gets me nowhere in boxing terms - he’s not a boxer, so beating him doesn’t get me a world title shot, it doesn’t get me any respect from any of the other fighters.

"Everyone knows what other fighters think of him, so it doesn’t get me anywhere - it’s a good payday, an easy fight, but then I’m going back into the proper boxing world.

"I’m going to win some titles, go down in history, and do what I’ve been doing my whole life."