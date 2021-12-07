Aaron Carter has reunited with his fiancee.

The 34-year-old singer announced last week he had split from Melanie Martin just days after they became parents to son Prince Lyric, but he has now insisted she is "everything" to him and acknowledged that relationships "aren't easy".

Sharing a new video of his son swaddled on a bed, Aaron wrote on Instagram: "@missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift. You are an amazing woman l, my everything I am so grateful for you my darling. #fatherhood #NewParents

"thank you to everyone who has been supportive. Relationships aren't easy but we love, cherish and adore our son. #GodBless Xo (sic)"

And Melanie sent an equally warm message in response.

She added in the comments: "[heart emojis] Grateful for both of you forever ! Happy early birthday baby [cake emoji] now you deserve a little celebration. On December 7 1986 [sic] a special one of a kind was born [heart emojis] I love you [heart and kiss emojis] ! Xoxoxoo(sic)"

Their reconciliation came after Melanie publicly apologised to the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker for getting in touch with his twin sister Angel - who he is estranged from - in secret.

She wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend: "I just wanted to public apologize to my sons father @AaronCarter. My intentions in contacting his sister Angel were not of ill intent. I wanted to try to resolve the situation so we could all be a family. I now realize that wasn't my place and I never should've done that.

"I let my feelings get the best of me as I was hormonal and pregnant and would take it back if I could.

"I did this out of love I know it was wrong. I hope he can find it in his heart to forgive me.(sic)"

The 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker had claimed Melanie "deceived" him by "communicating" with his twin sister, as he accused his family of trying to "put [him] in prison" and get him a conservatorship.

He wrote on Twitter: "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancée ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court.

"Thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.

"I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time, communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court.

"I’m in shocked this is horrible. (sic)"