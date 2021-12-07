Tyler, the Creator gave a moving eulogy at Virgil Abloh's memorial in Chicago on Monday (06.12.21).

Stars and friends of the late fashion icon - who died last month at the age of 41, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer - came out to honour the memory of the late Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Menswear and Off-White founder.

The service took place at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago, with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Kendall Jenner among those in attendance.

Tyler gave a tear-jerking eulogy, struggling to hold back the tears he recalled how Virgil was able to interact with and inspire people “of all colours, ages, backgrounds and religions.”

He continued: “That’s what he did, he brought the illest people together.”

Lauryn Hill paid tribute to the designer with an emotional rendition of 'Everything Is Everything' from her seminal LP 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill'.

Chicago Activist Englewood Barbie shared footage from the event and wrote: “Only Virgil could have me sitting casually across from @badgalriri or behind @kendalljenner or across from Ye & Kim my mind was blown… I was touched that he reached these people & they pulled up for him…”

Kanye had been seen signing autographs outside the venue as he greeted fans.

The 'Jesus Walks' star had recently dedicated his Sunday Service to his late friend and longtime collaborator.

A message on the Sunday Service website from the megastar read: “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.”

Kanye and Virgil became acquainted when they both landed internships at Fendi in 2009.

And they continued to collaborate together, with Virgil serving as creative director for Kanye's 'Donda' LP.

Other times the pair worked together included on the 'Stronger' hitmaker's 'Watch The Throne' tour with Jay-Z in 2011 and 2012, for which Virgil worked as artistic director.

Kim and Kanye also took their daughter North West to Virgil's final Louis Vuitton menswear collection show in Miami last week.

Virgil secretly fought a cardiac angiosarcoma and continued to work on his fashion projects.

The news of Virgil’s death was shared on his own Instagram page with a message that read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."

The message went on to explain the revolutionary designer "chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."