Evan Rachel Wood has claimed Marilyn Manson threatened to "f***" her eight-year-old son.

The 'Westworld' actress has installed bullet proof glass windows, a steel door and a security fence around her house in Los Angeles and she was looking for further measures to feel safer because she feels "extremely afraid" of her former fiance, who has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women.

In court documents filed earlier this year as part of a custody dispute between Evan and her former partner Jamie Bell over their son Jack, she said of Manson: "I took his threat seriously, then and now."

Detailing her security measures, she added: "I am looking into attack dogs and security guards at night."

Jamie accused Evan of moving to Nashville to keep their son away from him, but she insisted she wanted to leave California in part due to her fear of the 'Rock is Dead' hitmaker.

In a declaration written in March obtained by DailyMail.com, she said: "I only recently learned that (Manson) was involved in human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors on a large scale.

"These new developments, combined with the pending criminal investigation, lead me to be very concerned about our child's safety when in Los Angeles.

"I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender. I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.

"In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life."

The 34-year-old actress claims one of Manson's other alleged victims recorded him saying he had photos of her children at their mailbox, as well as their social security numbers, and he allegedly said he knew where all the people who had "created his problems" were.

He is said to have told the unnamed woman: "I know where they live, where their f****** kids go to school, where they work, their parents…"

And Evan claimed she had been inundated with death threats since making abuse allegations against Manson in February.

She wrote: "I cannot stress enough that it is not just the alleged offender, as one person, who presents a risk to our safety,' she wrote.

"It is the combination of the alleged offender and his network of fanatics, who, like him, are also extreme Satanists, pedophiles and Nazis.

"The alleged offender's network of followers helped him kidnap, abuse, and ritualistically torture people which included binding, whipping, cutting, rape and forcing people to drink blood."

The 35-year-old actor - who stated he and Evan had never formally married, despite reports - had sought to regain joint custody of their son following his the 'Wrestler' actress' "unilateral" decision to move away from Los Angeles and insisted her claims "defied credibility".

He said in his own court motion: "Evan's story defies credibility.

"I frankly do not understand what is happening. Either Evan's claims that she is receiving 'death threats' are true and Jack is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding our son from me for other reasons of her own invention.

"As an actor myself, I am no stranger to threats, and many people I know who are public figures have had to take security precautions.

"I have received no indication from Evan that she has even a security guard in place."