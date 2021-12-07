Prince Harry thinks people should be "celebrated" for quitting their jobs.

The Duke of Sussex - who, along with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as a working member of the royal family in January 2020 - praised those who recognised their work "didn't bring them joy" and decided to make changes in order to improve their mental health.

In an interview with tech news website Fast Company in his role as chief impact officer of mental health coaching platform BetterUp, Harry was asked about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on increased job resignations.

He replied: “While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

“We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening.

“This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad.

“In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

The BetterUp app charges users £364 a month, but Harry revealed 1,000 free memberships had been offered to young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a charity of which he was formerly president and he explained how he and the company “envision a world where growth and transformation are possible for everyone”.

He added: “Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance, whether you’re a global leader or an employee working nine to five...

"[I'm focused on] driving advocacy and awareness for mental fitness, guiding BetterUp’s social mission and impact, influencing the vision of BetterUp’s platform, community, and member experience, [and] expanding BetterUp’s global community of thought leadership, coaches, customers, and members through outreach and strategic planning...

"We’ve been able to be louder about the mission, reach more people, and generally share with more of the world why doing the work associated with mental fitness is so important, and how helping others reach their peak performance positively impacts the whole world."