Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly took over Calvin Klein's Instagram - wearing boxer briefs.

The 'Saturday Night Live' comic and pop-punk star did an Instagram Live on the fashion brand's page on the social media app wearing a pair of CK underpants.

The page's profile picture is still of Pete wearing one of their caps, while the bio reads: “Pete here.”

The 28-year-old star also posted a selfie in a CK top and captioned it: "I got Instagram."

Which prompted MGK, 31, to comment: “are you gonna post us in our undies.”

And alongside an up-close selfie, Pete wrote: "Did we nail it or did we nail it."

On the Live, the pair frolicked around, throwing popcorn everywhere and posing in their pants.

It's not known at this time why Pete was seemingly promoting the brand.

However, he has previously modelled for Alexander Wang, and recently he was seen in a matching SKIMS set with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian West.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Pete is "exactly what Kim needed" after her split from Kanye West.

A source close to the 41-year-old reality star thinks Pete is helping the businesswoman to move on from her marriage.

The insider told People: "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with.

"The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Pete is determined to make their burgeoning romance his number one priority.

The TV star is actually making frequent trips between Los Angeles and New York in an effort to make their romance work.

The source shared: "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that."

Despite this, Pete hasn't yet been introduced to Kim's children - North, eight, Chicago, Saint, six, three, and Psalm, two.

A second source shared: "She still loves the attention. They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more."