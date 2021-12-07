Shakira is "so pleased" Princess Charlotte is a fan of her music.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker was delighted to hear the six-year-old royal's father, Prince William, tell how his children fight over what to listen t in the mornings, with his daughter a particular fan of the Colombian singer.

Shakira tweeted: "I'm so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte! [heart emoji]."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account responded to Shakira with the dancer and heart emojis.

William - who has Charlotte and her brothers, Princes George, eight, and Louis, three, with wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - had discussed his children's love of music in his interview on Apple Fitness+'s 'Time To Walk' series.

He said: “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira’s 'Waka Waka'.

“There’s a lot of hip movements going on, a lot of dressing up.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff.

“She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing.”

What's more, William and Catherine's oldest boy get into fights with his sister over what music they play at their family home.

He said: “I have to prioritise so George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music.”

The 'Whenever, Wherever' singer previously praised William's "passion to "provoke change" on environmental issues.

Explaining why she agreed to be one of the global ambassadors for William's Earthshot Prize, she said: "Seeing Prince William’s passion and how genuinely determined he is to provoke change is very, very inspiring. It's just incredible to see how committed he is, and all the people at Earthshot are, to make change happen in the world in such a short amount of time.

“And it's not impossible. It requires many of us, plenty of commitment and determination, and we need to raise awareness towards that.”

Five winners across five categories - each inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals - were selected in 2021 with each winner receiving a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work.