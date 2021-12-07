Halle Berry has no idea if Van Hunt has written a song about her.

The 'Bruised' actress has been dating the musician since September 2020 but she's not sure if she's proven to be a source of inspiration but joked she "hopes" so.

Asked if her partner has written a song about her, Halle told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's how many. Nah, I'm just kidding. I don't know. To be honest with you, I haven't heard it yet."

She jokingly added: "I mean, it's coming. It's coming… I hope it's coming."

And fans shouldn't expect to hear Halle on Van's next album.

When asked if she would sing or be part of his next album, she replied: "No, no. He doesn't want me to do that. I can't."

The 55-year-old star - who has Nahla, 13, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, eight, from her marriage to third husband Olivier Martinez - feels "good" because her fans are so supportive of her relationship with the singer.

She said: "Aw, that makes me feel good. You know, I think a lot of my [fans], the public, has gone on this journey with me. Whether I liked it or not, my stuffs been all out in the world.

"And so it's nice not having people follow the splits and just being happy."

The Oscar-winning actress recently admitted she feels more "fulfilled" in her life now than ever before, and is happy in all areas.

She said: "I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.

"I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."