Faith Evans has asked a court to deny her estranged husband spousal support.

Stevie J. filed for divorce last month after three years of marriage and the 48-year-old singer has now submitted a response to his petition, in which she rejected the 'Love & Hip Hop' star's request for a monthly payment.

In the response, which was filed on Friday (03.12.21) and obtained by RadarOnline.com, Faith also stated she wants "all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation" to be awarded to her.

The 'Love Like This' singer listed their date of separation as May 29, 2020 - significantly earlier than in Stevie's divorce petition, which claimed the couple had gone their separate ways on 19 October, 2021.

The music producer had asked the court to terminate Faith's right to collect spousal support from him and asked them to work out how much his estranged wife should hand over to him to cover his expenses.

A decision has yet to be made by the courts on spousal support.

he pair got hitched in Las Vegas in July 2018.

The demise of their marriage comes just over a year after Faith was arrested for allegedly attacking her husband.

The 'I’ll Be Missing You' singer was taken into custody in May 2020 after police were called to the Los Angeles home she shared with Stevie.

The couple were reported to have got into a heated argument, which eventually turned violent, and when cops arrived, they noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie's face.

Faith was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, and released on bond later that day.

Days prior, the producer shared a cryptic post on Instagram about pain.

It read: "Pain doesn't just show up in our lives for no reason.

"It's a sign that something in out lives needs to be changed."

The previous year, the 'Soon as I Get Home' singer and her spouse sparked speculation their marriage was in trouble after they unfollowed one another on social media.

At the time, Stevie shared a string of cryptic tweets, adding further fuel to the gossip.

They included: "Drunk people always speak their truth", "Ones insecurities can damage them", "All that glitters ain't gold" and "Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever. (sic)"

Faith - who was previously married to the late Notorious B.I.G. - has four children from three past relationships, including son Christopher with Biggie, while Stevie has six kids with five different women.

They have no children together.

The 'Tears of Joy' singer was previously arrested in 2004 for cocaine and marijuana possession and again for drunk driving in 2010.