Sir Billy Connolly 'hypnotises' his hand

Sir Billy Connolly has learned to "hypnotise" his hand to stop it shaking.

The legendary comedian - who revealed in 2013 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease - treats his condition in the way he used to deal with hecklers at his shows; by stopping what he's doing and confronting the symptoms.

He told the Radio Times magazine's Christmas issue: “I’ve learnt to hypnotise my hand. I glare at it and it kinda quivers.

“I just stare at it and eventually it stops. It’s quite a good trick. We love it...

“You confront it by saying ‘Bugger off, I’m going to get on with my life.' "

Billy admitted he is "p***** off" with his condition because it has stopped him doing many of the things he loved.

He said: “I loved writing letters, but now my writing is illegible. My collection of fountain pens and ink is redundant. It’s a pain in the bum.”

The Scottish star quit stand-up comedy in 2018 but he enjoys watching his old shows.

He said: “I like it, I really do. It’s like watching somebody else. I don’t relate to it. It’s like I’m disembodied; it’s a lovely feeling. I was watching the Wildebeest sketch and roaring with laughter, which is really weird. I’m separated from it that much; the more so because I can’t do it any more.”

Billy previously admitted he thinks it was the "right thing to do" for his health, particularly after achieving so much in his career.

He said: "Since the Parkinson's I'm still the same in many ways, but I don't think as sharply as I need to to be a stand-up, I've done 50 years and that's plenty. Quitting is the right thing to do.

"I achieved everything I wanted, played everywhere I wanted to… I did it all."

