Blake Shelton has spent so much on Gwen Stefani's Christmas gifts, his bank thought he'd been a victim of fraud.

The 45-year-old star has gone over-the-top with presents for his wife this year because every year he tells her not to buy him anything and he wakes up to "a pile of c*** this tall" , while he's not bought much for her, so he's determined to outdo her this year, but his spending caused concern.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: "Literally today I got on the phone with the internet company because they thought there was credit card fraud because I kept going back to this website buying her more stuff.

"I'm getting her a bunch of stuff. I don't know that she's going to like any of it but it's going to look good in the wrapping paper, you know?"

The 'Voice' coach married Gwen at their Oklahoma ranch in July and even though he was criticised beforehand for saying he was letting the 'Don't Speak' hitmaker plan every aspect of their big day, he didn't care because it was true and he was proud to support the blonde beauty's "vision".

He said: "I was saying in an interview, 'Well, I'm letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.' And then some writer wrote, 'Oh, look, he's already a lazy deadbeat husband.' But the truth is, I am.

"But it was all her idea, her vision. All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. It was the greatest gig I ever had!"

Fans were surprised that Adam Levine wasn't among the guests at the intimate service and Blake joked it was "funny" to snub him from the guest list.

He laughed: "I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding and I think it's funny.