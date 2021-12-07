Kerry Katona is "gutted" Atomic Kitten have reunited without her.

The 41-year-old star admitted she felt "absolutely devastated" after seeing the news her former bandmates Liz McClarnon, Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost will be back on the road in 2022 when they join Blue on tour.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "I saw that Atomic Kitten are reuniting for a tour next year because there were a few articles in the press saying that I'd been snubbed.

"I wasn't asked to be involved in it and I can't lie, I'm absolutely devastated. I do feel gutted about it."

Kerry - who was part of the 'Whole Again' girl group from 1998 until 2001 and again for a brief stint in 2013 - insisted "there's no bad blood" from her point of view, and she isn't sure why the trio doesn't speak to her anymore.

She added: "I don't know why the girls don't speak to me. But I love them to bits and I want nothing but happiness for them.

"I wish them all the best! There's no bad blood on my side."

Her most recent comments come after Kerry claimed her not being part of the line-up was good for the band's publicity.

She recently said: "Well you know what's good for the girls, the fact that I'm not on the line-up - that's what's getting them the press.

"To this day I don't know what it is I've done. I love the girls to bits, I went through something with them that I'll never go through with anybody else in my life.

"I wish them nothing but love and happiness. I'm so jealous, I would love to be on the stage with the girls - I really would."

News of Atomic Kitten's reunion tour comes after they released the campaign single 'Football's Coming Home Again' in support of the England team during the Euros - an event Kerry also wished she had been a part of.

She said at the time: "I was gutted not to be involved, but I'm really happy for the girls. I was never asked to be part of it – I don't know why! I get the feeling they don't like me."