Jennifer Lawrence joked she had a “ton of sex” while on a three-year acting hiatus.

The pregnant ‘Don’t Look Up’ star - who is expecting her first child with art gallery director husband Cooke Maroney - was very open about how she spent her time away from the film industry.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ this week, the 31-year-old actress was asked what she did "for the last three years", and Jennifer - while looking at her baby bump - quipped: “I just had a ton of sex.”

The host replied: “Good for you. Good for you.”

Jennifer quickly insisted she was “joking” before opening up on her more innocent ways of passing the time.

The ‘Hunger Games’ actress - whose last feature film was 2018’s spy thriller ‘Red Sparrow’ -added: "I'm joking. Um, I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

And after Stephen pondered what the 'Silver Linings Playbook' star would do if she retired from show business, she revealed she has an ideal occupation in mind.

She said: “I think I would be a really good housekeeper. No, I really do. I make a mess, but I'm really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess.”

The ‘Joy’ star also gave some insight into filming her new dark satire movie - which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett - with COVID protocols and even dental mishaps after losing a veneer, which put a “fang” on display, but thanks to special effects was able to edit it out.

She revealed: “I lost that and I couldn’t go to the dentist because of COVID. Thank god for Netflix money.”

And Jennifer revealed that the crew would call co-star Meryl Streep “the GOAT” during shooting, and the big screen icon didn’t know what it meant.

She added: “We were doing a photoshoot and I said, something like ''GOAT'' and Meryl kind of said, ''Yeah, that's right just tell the old goat where to go.'

"And I was like, 'Meryl, you know GOAT means Greatest Of All Time?' And she was like, 'Oh!' I said, ‘We haven’t just been calling you goat.' "