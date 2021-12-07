Selena Gomez "cried like a little baby" when she got nominated for a Grammy Award.

The 29-year-old singer has received her first recognition from the Recording Academy in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her Spanish EP 'Revelación' and she admitted her place on the shortlist came as a surprise.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Thank you so much. I cried like a little baby. I was very excited.

"I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!"

Before the Grammy Awards, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star is getting ready for Christmas and is looking forward to a lot of fun with her family and friends.

She said: "Every year we do a white elephant and usually those are hilarious gifts.

"It just consists of adults playing with dumb toys and bunch of kids being happy. And a lot of good food. I'm really looking forward to being with my family. It's been a busy year for me, so I'm excited."

Selena - who wrote six of the seven songs on 'Revelación' - previously admitted honouring her heritage in her music is something she has wanted to do for a long time.

She said: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen.

"And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"