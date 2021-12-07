Shannen Doherty is ‘really proud’ of her movie ‘List of a Lifetime’ after it received a Critic's Choice Award nomination.

The 50-year-old actress was first diagnosed with cancer 2015 and she has described the Lifetime TV movie - a story about a woman diagnosed with breast cancer looking for the child she gave up for adoption - as “a labour of love”.

Appearing on 'The Talk' this week, the ‘Beverly Hills, 901210’’ star - who plays Diana Carroll in the movie, which first aired in October - said: “I’m really, really, really, proud of this movie. It was a labour of love."

The ‘Heathers’ actress - whose revealed early in 2020 that her breast cancer had returned at Stage 4 -added: “It was such an amazing, wonderful group of women who got together and told this story.

"I’m not the only one who had cancer in the movie. Kelly Hu is the one with breast cancer [in the film and] just did a beautiful job. And it was such, I think, a wonderful way of telling what it’s like to have breast cancer. And yeah, I’m very proud.”

On the subject of the award nomination, Shannen and the rest of the cast - which includes co-stars Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan, Patricia Velasquez and Jane Sibbet - “got the news” that morning.

The ‘Charmed’ star revealed: “We’re already on text messages with each other planning what we are going to wear if we go to the award show.”

She admitted she is "blown away and just incredibly proud", and admitted the statue - if she won - would be displayed at her mother’s house.

She said: “It would go to my mom’s house honestly. I’d probably give it to my mom. She’d love it.

In October,Shannen said she intended to be "the longest living person with cancer".

She explained: "I’m going to be the longest living person with cancer.I don’t make any lists except thinking the words... just be happy. I’m just trying to live my best life and to be the best example of me in this moment."