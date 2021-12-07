Paris Fury found it a “relief” when her husband Tyson Fury was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 31-year-old wife of the WBC heavyweight champion has opened up on his mental health journey and how getting a diagnosis made his struggles “much easier to accept”.

Appearing on ITV’s 'Good Morning Britain', the ‘Love and Fury’ author said: “It was a relief, it cemented it. We weren’t wondering if he had something wrong. There were demons there from a young age.

"It made it so much easier to accept what he was going through. I kind of understood it more, like well, no, he’s not just a bad person. He’s not doing these things that I found, at the time, really selfish just because he wants to. It was actually an illness. It was something we learned, we could help.”

She described the symptoms of the disorder - which is defined by extreme mood swings, episodes of mania and also deep depressions - the boxer experienced.

She added: “Tyson, at the time, was either crying constantly or depressed all the time or anxious. He’d be out partying, he’d go drinking for days. I was pregnant at the time and those times were really hard for me.”

Paris and Tyson - who met as teenagers - have six children together: sons Prince John James, ten, Prince Tyson II, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, two and daughters Venezuela, 12, Valencia, four, and Athena, four months.

A big inspiration behind their large brood is Tyson’s traveller roots, which led to his nickname ‘The Gypsy King’, and in turned saw his wife referred to as ‘The Gypsy Queen’ - a moniker Paris has no problem with as she hopes it makes the term “more acceptable”.

She told the show: “I'll go with it. Gypsy is a race of people so it's not an insult, but it has become a derogatory term now and I have experienced those problems. I was told I couldn't go into places as I was a traveller.

"Tyson becoming Gypsy King has made it more acceptable, the horrible terms damage us as people. We are normal people.”

Last month, Tyson shared a celebratory message marking six years since he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, and he referenced his mental health battles.

He said: “Happy anniversary to me. Six years ago, The Gypsy King was born. I beat Wladimir Klitschko and became the unified heavyweight champion of the world.

“Soon after, I came down with mental health struggle. So no one is ever, ever, ever safe from mental health (issues). No matter who you are or what you are. I had a long, long, long, hard battle and I continue to have a long hard battle on a daily basis.”