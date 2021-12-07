Kris Jenner admits there's "never a dull moment" in her family.

The 66-year-old TV star is looking forward to spending Christmas with her ever-expanding family, and Kris admits there's likely to be more drama over the festive season.

She shared: "For me, the holidays are all about family.

"There's never a dull moment with my ever-expanding tribe and I'm so grateful that we're able to come together and celebrate, make new memories, honour old traditions, and start new ones."

Kris has also given an insight into her plans for Christmas gifts.

She told E! News: "Sometimes the best gifts are experiences. Especially following last year's holidays, when most of us were confined to our own homes, an excuse to get out of the house and try something new is really the best gift. Plus, you can join in on it too!"

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner - Kris' daughter - and Travis Scott have been "leaning on each other" as they prepare for the arrival of their second child.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul and Travis, 30, are currently spending lots of time together and the rap star is trying his best to be as supportive as possible.

An insider recently shared: "Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby.

"Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he’s spending even more time with Kylie as a family."

The brunette beauty - who already has Stormi, three, with Travis - is "really enjoying this time with her family right now".

Speaking about the reality star's current priorities, the source added: "Kylie truly loves nothing more than being at home, running her business and hanging out with Stormi."