Kristin Cavallari's children play an active role in her business.

The 34-year-old TV star - who has Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, six, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - is currently promoting her Uncommon James jewellery, and she's revealed how her kids help her with her business interests.

She told Us Weekly: "Little James is really special for me because I really get my three kids involved in the whole process. I have a girl who hand draws all of these prints, and then I go to my kids and I ask them which of these are their favourites.

"So, my kids are all approving the holiday pyjamas and all of the pyjamas. But the holiday pyjamas, in particular, are so cute. I just love them so much, and it’s the only time I can get my oldest to wear pyjamas. He’s more of a boxers and T-shirt kind of guy, but the holidays is when he will be festive."

By contrast, Kristin recently confessed that her kids don't care about her TV career.

The reality star found fame through shows such as 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills', but her kids aren't keen to watch them.

She said: "I think MTV played 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills' maybe two summers ago.

"I can’t remember exactly. They have seen, like, a couple of minutes, but they’re not like, ‘Hey, when do we get to watch your shows?’"

Kristin's kids all know that she's appeared on various TV shows over the years, but her career hasn't "really registered" with them.

She explained: "They [don’t get] that they can sit down and watch a TV show with me on it.

"They used to watch when I would do all the hosting for awards shows. That was fun for them. I gave them a little shout-out one time. They loved that, but I think they don’t care."