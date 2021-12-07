Karlie Kloss' life has been transformed by motherhood.

The 29-year-old model - who gave birth to her first child, Levi, on March 11 - admits that becoming a mom has totally changed her life, explaining that she now doesn't "make a move without asking [her] mom friends" first.

She shared: "The mom group friendship thing - I was always like, Yeah, that’s cute but that’s not going to be me. [Now] I don’t make a move without asking my mom friends."

The blonde beauty - who married businessman Joshua Kushner in 2018 - has also reexamined her relationship with her body after giving birth.

She told WSJ. Magazine: "I love my body in a way that I never have.

"I never imagined that I would have a career [in which] my body would be so intertwined with my success or failure. That’s something that I really don’t like about being a model, but - it’s part of the job."

Last year, Karlie explained how pregnancy had influenced her eating habits.

The model revealed she was "loving everything salty and crunchy" as she prepared for the arrival of her first child.

She said at the time: "I've always had bizarre cravings, so it's kind of nothing new, but I've really been loving everything salty and crunchy."

Karlie also noted how her pregnancy had a noticeable impact on her stamina levels.

She explained: "I normally love running but I have to say I'm out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs.

"Being pregnant has put a little bit of a damper on my running routine but I still have been trying to stay active no matter what, going for lots of long walks."