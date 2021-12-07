Selena Gomez has a "love-hate" relationship with social media.

The 29-year-old star has nearly 40 million followers on TikTok, and although her posts get millions of views, Selena admits to having a complicated relationship with social media platforms.

The brunette beauty - who also has 278 million followers on Instagram and 65 million followers on Twitter - told 'Extra': "It’s really fun. I think that I have had such a love-hate relationship with social media … to really going on an app that … [has] the coolest things that you can see, from making food to dancing.

"What I find personally fun is cussing … I get to be silly and I love doing that. I love making people laugh."

By contrast, Selena recently revealed that she struggles to get out of bed at times.

The singer explained in an Instagram video that she has various "tools" that she uses to help her with her mental health.

Asked how she takes care of her mental health, Selena - who has previously suffered panic attacks and depression - shared: "Sometimes I'm not good at it, like I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed."

Selena also revealed some of the other tools she uses to help improve her mental health.

Speaking to her fans in the video, she explained: "I constantly try to fill myself with knowledge of what it is that I am feeling and the triggers that happen to me.

"So I think what really helps me understand myself a bit more is that I can take a step back and think of all the tools I've learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. That's usually what helps me."