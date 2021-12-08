Jonathan Van Ness insists nothing is off limit in his new memoir.

The 34-year-old TV star is set to release 'Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life' in April, and Jonathan has promised his fans that the memoir will be brutally honest.

The hairdresser - who is best known for his appearances on 'Queer Eye' - said: "There are so many dimensions to all of our humanity that I've observed through my life that I explore in this book, and I invite everyone to come along for the ride.

"From my experiences as a hairdresser-turned-entertainer to the HIV social safety net, imposter syndrome, and dealing with TERFs, there's nothing off-limits."

Jonathan relishes the opportunity to share "what [he's] learned" with his fans.

He told People: "Throughout my career, I've gotten to interview experts across so many fields from science, politics, academic scholars, some of the most successful people in the world, to working with incredible people both in front of and behind the camera.

"So all of that coupled with my relentless curiosity to understand the world around me turned me into a writer. I love sharing what I've learned in this medium and feel so honoured and excited to be able to share what I'm learning along the way."

Jonathan has also pledged to tackle a range of sensitive issues head-on.

He said: "When you've stared down addiction, abuse, and trauma, you get bored with small talk. Give me authenticity.

"I want to keep learning, keep writing, and keep sharing with you as we do a whirlwind tour of topics that invite us to examine assumptions, expand horizons and learn more about what makes us all so messy and gorgeous."