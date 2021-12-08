Zendaya doesn't have a career plan.

The 25-year-old actress is currently one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but Zendaya insists she's not following a strict career plan.

The actress - who began her career as a child model and back-up dancer - told Interview Magazine: "I never really thought, 'I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.' I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist, as a person.

"So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me.

"That's why I'm on set so much. When I'm not in it, I'm right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, 'What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?' Because we've got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I'll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see."

Zendaya confirmed she was dating her 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland earlier this year.

And the 25-year-old actor previously admitted that she's been "instrumental to [his] sanity".

He shared: "Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity.

"She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: 'Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.'"

Tom admitted that he struggles to deal with the lack of privacy.

He said: "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."