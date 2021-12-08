The stars of 'King Richard', including lead actor Will Smith, will be honoured with the Ensemble Performance Award at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The biopic tells the story of how Richard Williams (Will Smith) mentored his daughters Venus (Saniyaa Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) into the tennis champions.

And at the prestigious ceremony on January 6, 2022, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, six cast members will take the top prize.

Joining Will are supporting actresses Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya and Demi, and supporting actors Jon Bernthal (Rick Macci) and Tony Goldwyn (Paul Cohen).

PSIFF chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement: “King Richard is a wonderful film that tells the emotional story of Richard William’s determination and vision that, along with the steady support of his wife Oracene, turned their daughters Venus and Serena into tennis superstars.

“Will Smith absolutely transforms into Richard, alongside a powerful Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene, in this true ensemble film that also features exceptional performances from newcomers Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, and an impressive cast, including Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal as pivotal coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci. The Palm Springs International Film Festival is proud to present the Ensemble Performance Award to the cast of King Richard.”

Previous recipients include the cast of 'American Hustle, 'Hidden Figures, and 'The Social Network'.

It was previously revealed that Kenneth Branagh will be honoured with the Vanguard Award for 'Belfast' with stars Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Jude Hill.

Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penelope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress), and Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor) will also be saluted.

Plus Jennifer Hudson will receive the Chairman’s Award and Kristen Stewart has landed the Spotlight Award.