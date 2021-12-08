Jonah Hill was horrified to think he had accidentally offended Meryl Streep.

The 37-year-old actor admitted it was an honour to work with the screen legend on 'Don't Look Up' but while he, along with co-stars and crew members affectionately referred to her as the G.O.A.T. - an acronym meaning 'greatest of all time' - the 'Devil Wears Prada' star thought they were comparing her to a farm animal.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show', Jonah said: "Meryl Streep's actually cool. And she's the best actor.

"In fact, so we've been doing press for this movie, and in the interviews the past couple of days, I keep saying, 'Oh, and you know, getting to work with Meryl, she's the G.O.A.T.' Right? Which, if you know, stands for 'greatest of all time.'

"And Meryl, to me, she is the G.O.A.T. She's the greatest of all time. Then, today, we're doing a press conference and she's like, 'You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he's been calling me a goat all week.' And I'm like, 'What the f***?' "

Jennifer Lawrence stepped in to explain the meaning of the term but fortunately, Meryl hadn't been offended anyway.

Jonah added: "She's so cool, she wasn't even offended by it. She was just like, 'I guess he loves me and is calling me a goat.' "

The '21 Jump Street' star's revelation has been backed up by Jennifer.

She said during an interview with Stephen Colbert this week: “We were doing a photoshoot and I said, something like 'GOAT' and Meryl kind of said, 'Yeah, that's right just tell the old goat where to go.'

"And I was like, 'Meryl, you know GOAT means Greatest Of All Time?' And she was like, 'Oh!' I said, ‘We haven’t just been calling you goat.' "