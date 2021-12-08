Chrissy Teigen claimed John Legend backed out of getting a tattoo designed by his daughter.

The 36-year-old model - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with her spouse - recently had a butterfly inked on her arm and she explained it came about after she and the 'All of Me' singer were so impressed by their eldest child's drawings, they wanted a permanent reminder, but her husband dropped out of the pact at the last minute.

She said: "Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn!' and I was like, 'I agree! And then she drew like a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm. He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine. But we support the arts in our household."

Chrissy then explained how John took photos of the proposed tattoos and whilst Chrissy followed through with the plan, he never did.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said : "Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done! But I love it, Luna. So much!"

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star previously showed off the "imperfect" inking on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent. I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay.(sic)"

It was not the first time the 'Chrissy's Court' star had been inked either - her first tattoo was the names John, Luna and Miles down her forearm, as well as their birthdates on her index finger alongside a tiny heart.

When she and John suffered a tragic late baby loss in November 2020, Chrissy had the name Jack inked on to her wrist, before also getting the lyrics to her husband's song 'Ooh Laa' down her spine.