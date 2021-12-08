Roger Taylor thinks Sacha Baron Cohen would have been "utter s***" as Freddie Mercury.

The Queen drummer has blasted the Hollywood star and claimed he's "not a very good actor", eight years after the 'Borat' comedian was due to star in his shelved Mercury biopic, which eventually became 2018 blockbuster 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with Rami Malek in the lead role.

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Roger said: "I think he would have been utter s***. Sacha is pushy, if nothing else.

"He's also six inches too tall. But I watched his last five films and came to the conclusion he's not a very good actor.

"I might be wrong there, ha! I thought he was an utterly brilliant subversive comedian, that's what he's great at. Anyway, I think Rami did a brilliant job in an almost impossible role."

The eventual movie with Malek playing Mercury was a huge hit but got criticised for taking dramatic license with its timeline, including changing the date Freddie told his bandmates he was HIV positive to add more drama to their performance at Live Aid.

However, Roger argued: "It didn't fictionalise the real story, only in detail. As you say, it messed with the timeline.

"But when you're making a movie, which is approximately a hundred minutes long, you have to mess with the timeline to make it work. The movie has to work, that's priority one.

"Even documentaries don't stick to the absolute timeline, they are all squeezed and tweaked and altered, to be affective. It's a f****** film! It's not claiming to be a documentary."

Sacha left the project due to "artistic differences" over the direction of the movie.

The actor previously claimed: "They wanted to protect their legacy as a band.”

Guitarist Brian May hit back, branding the actor-and-writer an "a***".

The 'We Are The Champions' hitmaker said: "Sacha became an a***. We had some nice times with Sacha kicking around ideas but he went off and told untruths about what happened. "Why would he go away and say that we didn't want to make a gritty film? Are we the kind of people who have ever ducked from the truth? I don't think so."