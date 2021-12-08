The Rolling Stones honoured their late drummer Charlie Watts with an intimate gig at Ronnie Scott’s in Soho this week.

Sir Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Wood, 74, reunited with former bassist Bill Wyman, 85, to salute the late sticksman - who passed away in August aged 80 - at a special concert hosted by Jools Holland.

The 'Paint it Black' rockers were joined by Charlie's oldest friend and collaborator Dave Green, plus Ben Waters, and Axel Zwingenberger on stage.

Saxophonist Tim Ries had prepared a special piece for Charlie titled ‘Blues For Charlie’, while Lisa Fischer sang ‘Trouble On My Mind’, and a duet of gospel track ‘Up Above My Head’ with Bernard Fowler.

The Stones wrapped the evening with R&B standards ‘Shame Shame Shame’ and ‘Down the Road Apiece’.

The impromptu gig comes after Mick admitted he found it “very cathartic” to get back on stage following the passing of his friend and bandmate.

Speaking after they kicked off their North American ‘No Filter’ tour, their first shows without Charlie - who was replaced by touring drummer Steve Jordan - the 'Satisfaction' hitmaker insisted that while it was “sad” to be on stage without him, it was a “really good” way to release some of their bottled-up emotions.

He said in September: “We were supposed to have played last year. We couldn't do it for obvious reasons, because of the pandemic. And I just thought, and I think everyone in the band thought that we should just carry on.

“After doing the first couple of shows, I think I feel really good about it. But I'm glad we're doing it. I know Charlie wanted us to do it. I think the audience wants to do it. They seem to. And of course, it's different, and of course, in some ways it's sad and so on. But I mean, you just go out there and rock out and you feel better, and it's very cathartic. So, I think it's really good.”

Mick also revealed he misses “joshing around” with Charlie, as he reflected on the recent time they spent together in the studio before his passing.

He added: “It seems like only yesterday that I was in the studio with Charlie, joshing around. It's just so weird and then very sad. And I mean, it's such a long time that you work with someone like that, and you get to know someone so well and their quirks and their idiosyncrasies and they know yours.

“And there's a language in communication with musicians, obviously, or anything else. So, you talk about it. It's difficult talking about music. But so, after all this length of time, you have this ease of communication, so to speak with another musician. That's very rare. I miss that so much.”

The iconic band opened their 'No Filter' tour with a special tribute to Charlie in St. Louis.

The gig started with an empty stage, a drum beat and photos of the late star appearing on a video board.