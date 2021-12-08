Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift have made Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list.

The 'Work' hitmaker became a billionaire in the summer when the business bible reported that the 33-year-old star was estimated to be worth a whopping $1.7 billion, thanks to her hugely popular music career as well as her Fenty fashion and beauty brands, and she is now ranked at number 68.

Sitting at number 76, 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker Beyonce's 2018 'On The Run II' tour, the R&B superstar's co-headlining stadium run with her husband Jay-Z, made around $5 million per gig, totalling $250 million for the jaunt.

The 40-year-old music star also has a sizeable income from her Ivy Park line with Adidas.

Elsewhere, Taylor, 31, is number 78 this year, thanks to her record-breaking music career, having recently smashed a Billboard Hot 100 record held for 50 years by Don Mclean's 'American Pie'.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker dethroned the 76-year-old music legend when she broke his record for the longest Number One on the US chart with the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, 67, was named the top female sitting at number 23.

Actress-and-producer Reese Witherspoon, 45, filmmaker and ARRAY film collective founder Ava DuVernay, 49, and tennis ace Serena Williams, 40, also made the annual list, which includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, and politicians, as well as media personalities and entertainers.

An abridged list of Forbes list is:

No. 23: Oprah Winfrey

No. 68: Rihanna

No. 74: Reese Witherspoon

No. 76: Beyoncé

No. 78: Taylor Swift

No. 80: Ava DuVernay, Founder, ARRAY

No. 85: Serena Williams