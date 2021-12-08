Ariana Grande paid an emotional tribute to her 'The Voice' semi-finalists after they left the competition.

The '7 Rings' singer - who became a coach for the first time this year, alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend - had to bid farewell to Father-and-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen, who didn't make it through to the final during Tuesday night's (07.12.21) semi-finals.

The choked-up star admitted: “Tuesdays are the worst days, ever.

“I think the best gift of this whole thing has been meeting you … Absolutely no one is saying goodbye to anyone.

“Thank you. I love you, it’s been an honour.”

Sasha told the 28-year-old pop superstar: “I adore you, you’re the greatest and I’m going to be crying to you in like two hours, saying everything that I can’t say in one second. I love you so much.”

Over on Twitter, the Grammy-winner admitted she was "bursting with pride" for Team Ariana, as she vowed to always be around for the "brilliant humans" starting out in their music careers.

She gushed: “I AM BURSTING with pride for jim and sasha and all of everyone from #teamariana …. to have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this. i can’t believe there wasn’t a time i didn’t know you all.

“It’s truly just the beginning for all of these brilliant humans.

“i’ll be here always. thank you for enriching my life in ways i can’t even attempt to articulate. your presence and this whole experience has brought so much joy and fulfillment creatively and personally. (sic)"

And the 'Dangerous Woman' singer thanked them for "changing my life for the better."

Ariana - who replaced Nick Jonas for the 21st season - concluded: “Tonight we celebrate !!! you and your brilliance and hard work. not one moment of this has been easy on any of you mentally, physically, vocally. here’s to a gorgeous new chapter for you all. thank you for changing my life for the better. #teamariana4lifeandwhatevercomesafter. (sic)"