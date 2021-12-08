Halle Berry thanked her two children as she scooped the People's Icon prize at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The 55-year-old star was full of praise for her kids, Nahla, 13, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and eight-year-old Maceo, whose father is her former husband Olivier Martinez, and she hopes they find a job they love one day as much as she enjoys acting.

Speaking at the ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Tuesday night (07.12.21), she said: "My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo — I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigour and as much zest as I do what I do.

"I love you guys."

The 'Bruised' star also thanked her fans for supporting her over the years.

She added: "The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you.

"Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself."

Halle - who has also appeared in movies 'Monster's Ball', 'X-Men', and 'Introducing Dorothy Dandridge', among many others - was presented with the prestigious prize, which was awarded for her contributions in TV and film, by Cardi B.

The star channelled her inner Catwoman - who she played in the 2004 movie of the same name - by wearing a sparkling catsuit for the ceremony.