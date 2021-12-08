Halle Berry thanks kids as she scoops People's Icon prize

Halle Berry thanked her two children as she scooped the People's Icon prize at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The 55-year-old star was full of praise for her kids, Nahla, 13, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and eight-year-old Maceo, whose father is her former husband Olivier Martinez, and she hopes they find a job they love one day as much as she enjoys acting.

Speaking at the ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Tuesday night (07.12.21), she said: "My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo — I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigour and as much zest as I do what I do.

"I love you guys."

The 'Bruised' star also thanked her fans for supporting her over the years.

She added: "The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you.

"Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself."

Halle - who has also appeared in movies 'Monster's Ball', 'X-Men', and 'Introducing Dorothy Dandridge', among many others - was presented with the prestigious prize, which was awarded for her contributions in TV and film, by Cardi B.

The star channelled her inner Catwoman - who she played in the 2004 movie of the same name - by wearing a sparkling catsuit for the ceremony.

