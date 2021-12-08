Paris Jackson has explained her "grunge fairy core" style at the People's Choice Awards.

The 23-year-old star has revealed she takes inspiration from her current playlist when it comes to her outfits, and it was no different as she stepped out at the event on Tuesday night (07.12.21).

Speaking to Laverne Cox for E! News, she said: "My fashion kind of just depends on what music I'm listening to and lately it's been a lot of grunge...

"[The fairy part?] I like nature, I think that's it really."

For the event itself, Paris revealed she was wearing a dress from Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood as she gushed over the label.

She added: "This is Andreas by Vivienne Westwood, which I am obsessed with. I've been rocking their stuff a lot this year and had the honour of meeting them this past Fashion Week in Paris.

"I just love all of their things, I love their sustainability, their diversity, everything they're doing, it's [chef's kiss]."

Paris has been open ab out her love for nature, and in October she joiend her friends as they stripped to their underwear for a ritual honouring their "mother moon".

Sharing a photo of the group from behind on Instagram, she wrote: "thank you mother moon (sic)"

And alongside another snap of them posing topless in the outdoors, she added: "'tis the season".